Texas police seek neighbor in assault, murder of 11-year-old girl who was home alone

Maria Gonzalez's body was stuffed into bags and placed in a laundry basket underneath a bed

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Texas father finds daughter, 11, strangled to death beneath bed Video

Texas father finds daughter, 11, strangled to death beneath bed

A Texas father returned home from work Aug. 12 to find his 11-year-old daughter strangled to death beneath a bed.

Texas police Friday afternoon named a person of interest in the assault and murder of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, whose father found her dead in a laundry basket at home when he returned from work Aug. 12.

Pasadena authorities said in a press release Juan Carlos Garcia Rodriguez, 18, "is a person of interest and was residing in the same apartment complex where the victim was found but has since left."

A medical examiner determined Maria Gonzalez died of asphyxiation by strangulation and had also been sexually assaulted by the assailant, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Police responded to the Main Village apartment complex on Main Street around 3 p.m. that Saturday after her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, called 911, saying his daughter was not breathing. Medics pronounced the girl dead at the home.

TEXAS GIRL, 11, FOUND MURDERED UNDER BED AFTER KNOCK ON DOOR WHILE SHE WAS HOME ALONE

Maria Gonzalez outside

A medical examiner determined Maria Gonzalez died of strangulation by asphyxiation and had also been sexually assaulted by an unknown assailant, according to the Pasadena Police Department. (FOX 26 Houston)

Her body was stuffed into a plastic bag, followed by a laundry bag and placed into a laundry basket, which was hidden beneath a bed in the apartment.

TEXAS MAN FOUND GUILTY OF SEXUALLY ABUSING, THREATENING CHILD FOR 5 YEARS, SENTENCED TO PRISON

While investigating the crime scene, detectives found a single key that could not be used to open any of the doors in the apartment where Maria was found. The key did, however, open another door in the apartment complex. Investigators then interviewed Garcia Rodriguez.

The person of interest was last seen in the apartment complex Monday around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since. Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said Friday that Garcia Rodriguez is Guatemalan and was unable to confirm reports he may have fled the country.

Juan Carlos Garcia Rodriguez sitting on bed

Pasadena authorities said in a press release Juan Carlos Garcia Rodriguez, 18, "is a person of interest and was residing in the same apartment complex where the victim was found but has since left." (Pasadena Police Department)

Police released a still image of Garcia Rodriguez taken when police contacted the person of interest, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said Friday.

Early on Aug. 12, Carmelo Gonzalez went to work and had been texting with Maria, who was home alone at the time, according to police and local news. 

TEXAS MAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO KIDNAP VICTIM AT A TARGET STORE: POLICE

Gonzalez told FOX 26 Houston Maria texted him that morning saying she heard someone knocking at the door.

Apartment complex in Pasadena, Texas

Authorities told FOX 26 many undocumented immigrants live in the city just east of Houston, so some residents are hesitant to speak with police. But their main priority is finding the suspect in Maria's murder. (Google Maps)

"I told her, ‘Don’t open the door because I am arriving at work,’ and she responded, ‘I am in my bed,’" he told the outlet.

CONVICTED MURDERER OF 8-YEAR-OLD FACES NEW INDICTMENTS FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN TEXAS

Pasadena Police said that was the last communication Gonzalez received from his daughter. 

Carmelo Gonzalez mug shot

Carmelo Gonzalez told FOX 26 Houston his daughter texted him saying she heard someone knocking at the door. (FOX 26 Houston)

"Unfortunately, they left her under the bed in a plastic bag. They left my poor daughter," he told FOX 26.

Authorities told the outlet many undocumented immigrants live in the city just east of Houston, so some residents are reluctant to speak with police, whose main priority is finding the suspect in Maria's murder.

Police have yet to name a suspect in the girl's death.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit anonymous tips online at crime-stoppers.org. Anyone with information can also contact Det. M. Quintanilla at 713-475-7803 or Det. S. Mata at 713-475-7878.

