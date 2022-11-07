Texas police investigating after sculpture critiquing China, communism believed to be target of vandalism

A possible incendiary device that went off outside the offices of Texas Public Radio (TPR) in San Antonio on Monday was believed to be targeting a sculpture critiquing China and communism, according to a report.

No one was injured when the incendiary device went off outside the offices, where the sculpture titled Miss Mao Trying to Poise Herself at the Top of Lenin's Head is located, TPR reporter Paul Flahive tweeted.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesman confirmed to Fox News Digital that its Arson Bureau was investigating a criminal mischief incident and that no injuries were reported. Additional details couldn't immediately be provided.

The provocative stainless-steel sculpture depicts Chairman Mao as a diminutive Miss Mao balancing on the head of Vladimir Lenin.

SYMRISE CHEMICAL PLANT IN GEORGIA ROCKED BY ‘MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS,’ FIRE: POLICE

"While the statue is intended by artists Gao Zhen and Gao Qiang is intended as a critique of China and communism, it isn't clear what motivated the attack," Flahive tweeted.

Part of the statue was damaged below the chin of Lennin, the outlet reported. It was unclear what damaged the statue.

Flahive said that police have sealed off the building as the investigation continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sculpture arrived in downtown San Antonio in March and has previously been showcased in Vancouver, Canada.