Texas police find tiger cub at rapper Trapboy Freddy's home while serving warrant

Police in Texas said they found a tiger cub inside the home of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday.

Officers from Dallas were helping the U.S. Marshals serve a federal warrant at the home when they found the tiger cub, according to FOX 4.

Authorities called Dallas Animal Services after discovering the tiger cub and the exotic animal was taken to an undisclosed location.

Devarius Dontez Moore, 30, who is also known as rapper Trapboy Freddy, was taken into custody and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Moore has a lengthy criminal history, which includes being charged in relation to organized criminal activity, assault, drug possession, and other crimes.

Moore plead not guilty to the criminal charge during a court hearing on Friday, and was released from jail. He is being tracked with a leg monitoring device until his trial on October 24.

An indictment for Moore states that he knowingly possessed firearm even though he is a felon.

He will be required to hand over a Taurus TCP .380 caliber firearm as well as ammunition that he is in possession of.

Moore will also not be able to travel outside the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas without approval from the court.

The Dallas rapper is also barred from housing "wild or dangerous animals in [his] residence" as part of a release agreement.

In Dallas, having a pet tiger is illegal.

Adam Henderson, a neighbor to Moore, said that he was unaware the tiger was even being housed by the rapper.

"Well, I’ve never heard of a tiger being in a neighborhood," Henderson said. "I wouldn’t want a tiger in this neighborhood. I don’t even like the fact that I heard one being here."