Texas police ask public for help in solving murder of up-and-coming model
Dallas police believe the suspect drove to the area and parked before walking up to the victim
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of an up-and-coming model in a Dallas neighborhood last year.
Ja Meesia Anderson-Busby, 24, was shot in broad daylight in the 9800 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard on April 10, 2022.
Investigators determined that an "unknown suspect" shot Anderson-Busy. Her family told police that she had no enemies.
"Ja Meesia Anderson-Busby was outside playing with a friend of hers in the front yard and enjoying a nice sunny day when she observed somebody down the street … kind of looking strange," Dallas Police Detective Reggie Woods told FOX 4.
That’s when Anderson-Busby and her friend started running back toward the house as the suspect ran toward them with a gun, authorities said.
"The suspect intentionally ran towards her because there were actually three people standing out in the front yard: a friend of hers and a relative, and he bypassed both of them to run towards Miss Anderson-Busy and shot her," Woods said.
Footage and video shared by the Dallas Police Department Wednesday show the suspect wearing a gray hoodie and red sweatpants.
Authorities said the suspect fled the area on foot. Camera footage obtained by detectives shows the suspect driving a gray Dodge Challenger. Investigators believe the suspect parked and walked to the scene of the shooting.
Anyone with information on Anderson-Busby’s murder is being asked to contact Detective Woods at reginald.woods@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3721.