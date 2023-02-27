Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas police arrest man for human smuggling after finding house stash with 46 migrants

46 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala were located inside the Laredo stash house

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 66-year-old Mexican national for allegedly trafficking 46 migrants who were found inside a stash house last week in Laredo, Texas. 

Manuel Gonzalez Rodriguez was already wanted by Border Patrol for an immigration violation when he was taken into custody for allegedly operating the stash house. 

Manuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, 66, will face federal charges for smuggling of persons. 

Manuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, 66, will face federal charges for smuggling of persons.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Texas DPS officers noticed "suspicious activity" around 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the home in Laredo, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas

Officers entered the home and located 46 illegal immigrants, including 32 men and 14 women from Mexico and Guatemala. 

Officers located 46 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala in the stash house. 

Officers located 46 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala in the stash house.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Images released by Texas DPS show windows covered by blankets, boarded up doors, and sleepings bags on the ground throughout the residence. 

Rodriguez will face federal charges for smuggling of persons. 

Texas DPS located the stash house as part of Operation Lone Star, which was launched by Gov. Greg Abbott two years ago to address the surge of migrant encounters at the southern border. 

The operation led to more than 336,000 migrant apprehensions last year, as well as 23,000 arrests and the seizure of more than 354 million lethal doses of fentanyl. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest