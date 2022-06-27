Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas-Mexico border chaos: At least 40 migrants found dead in San Antonio inside 18-wheeler, reports say

Arrests and deportations of migrants have plummeted under the Biden administration as it faces pressure from states like Texas over immigration policy

By Louis Casiano , Griff Jenkins | Fox News
Head of National Border Patrol Council: This administration is not telling the people the truth Video

Head of National Border Patrol Council: This administration is not telling the people the truth

Brandon Judd rips the Biden administration for sidestepping the rules, having weak policy and refusing to tell the American people the truth about the crisis that is happening at the southern border. 

At least 40 undocumented migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas and more than a dozen were hospitalized, sources told Fox News. 

Crews were at the 9600 block of Quintana Road where an 18-wheeler contained the migrants inside, Fox San Antonio reported. The discovery is part of what is believed to be a human smuggling operation. 

Fox News has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of dead but Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Texas, tweeted that 42 people died. 

"Today in San Antonio it was 102 degrees. Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die - 42 people died today - will @AliMayorkas even mention their names?" he wrote. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.