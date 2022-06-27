Texas-Mexico border chaos: At least 40 migrants found dead in San Antonio inside 18-wheeler, reports say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 40 undocumented migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas and more than a dozen were hospitalized, sources told Fox News.

Crews were at the 9600 block of Quintana Road where an 18-wheeler contained the migrants inside, Fox San Antonio reported. The discovery is part of what is believed to be a human smuggling operation.

Fox News has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of dead but Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Texas, tweeted that 42 people died.

"Today in San Antonio it was 102 degrees. Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die - 42 people died today - will @AliMayorkas even mention their names?" he wrote.