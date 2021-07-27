Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Texas’ Operation Lone Star nets over 53,000 migrant apprehensions, 3,400 arrests

Program launched in March to secure US-Mexico border

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Texas sheriff: Biden border policies causing 'massive resettlement' of America Video

Texas sheriff: Biden border policies causing 'massive resettlement' of America

Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback discusses the migrant surge at the southern border on 'Your World'

The Operation Lone Star program launched by Texas to combat the smuggling of drugs and people across the U.S.-Mexico border has now resulted in more than 53,300 migrant apprehensions and 3,400 criminal arrests, the state’s Department of Public Safety tells Fox News. 

Its troopers, through July 22, have also been involved in 546 vehicle pursuits and have seized more than 4,800 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamines, 936 firearms and $7.8 million dollars in the areas of the Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio, Big Bend and El Paso, the department says. 

"Since Operation Lone Star began in March, DPS has deployed around one-thousand Troopers to assist at the border," it added in a statement. "DPS Troopers continue to enforce all state violations of law including, but not limited to, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, smuggling and human trafficking." 

Texas arrests migrants on trespassing charges as border surge escalates

Texas arrests migrants on trespassing charges as border surge escalates

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Col. Allen West discusses his plan to solve the border crisis.

TEXAS BEEFS UP BORDER CRACKDOWN 

In March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the "crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans," the governor added. 

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News that his state has been "forced into" arresting migrants crossing the border illegally because the federal government has "no interest in doing the job." 

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report. 

Your Money