Texas officials rescue over 20 migrants from cross-border train smuggling operation

The Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday, rescued over 20 migrants from a train smuggling operation near the border town of Eagle Pass. One of the migrants required medical attention.

Border patrol agents have been increasingly disrupting train smuggling operations in the Del Rio sector, a 55,063 square mile section of Texas, with over thousands of apprehensions happening weekly.

Border crossings have dramatically increased the past few years with 310,531 border encounters occurring in 2017 compared to 2,214,652 in 2022. As of January 22, 2023 there have been 639,032 border encounters.

"President Biden‘s self-made security crisis, with millions of unvetted individuals entering our country illegally, should concern every American," Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) told Fox News Digital. "Texans are standing up when the Biden Administration is standing by."

Human trafficking is estimated to be roughly a $150 billion industry with the International Labor Organization estimating 25 million victims of human trafficking around the world.

Republicans have been up in arms at the increase in border crossings, with many going as far as to call for the impeachment of United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

"The entire world knows our southern border is wide open. Until this Administration starts changing their rhetoric and actions, we’ll continue see migrants from hundreds of countries risking their lives to come to America like this," Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) told Fox News Digital. "At the end of the day — an open border is immoral for the people that live above and below it. This is just another example of that."