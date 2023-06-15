Texas officials say 'deceased body' found was actually a dismembered sex doll

Authorities in Texas made a strange discovery Wednesday when they were called to a residence in Harris County after a "body" was discovered on the premises.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5800 blk of Brunswick, near East Mt. Houston Road, Hirsch Road, and the Eastex Freeway, as a "deceased female was discovered." However, "upon closer inspection" the officials determined it was a sex doll.

"False call on this one-upon closer inspection, not a body," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said hours later.

The silicon sex doll was only wearing a pink bra and underwear at the time it was found, FOX 26 Houston reported. It was also dismembered.

The sheriff’s office initially said foul play was "suspected" but did not say if charges were filed in connection with the discovery.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris Couty Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Gonzalez, but a response was not immediately received.

The discovery comes as two other bodies were found in the past few days.

On Tuesday, officials discovered a deceased person in East Harris County, near Crosby Freeway.

"The deceased body of a person was discovered adjacent to the roadway. It appears the body has been there for several days," a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

On Saturday, officials discovered the body of an adult in the water at the Sheldon Lake State Park.

"The deceased person appears to be a Hispanic female, mid to late 20’s. There are possible signs of foul play," the sheriff’s office said.

It continued: "Due to the location of the body and the dense woods around it, it does not appear that the person would’ve floated from the site where yesterday’s SUV was found submerged in water. But, all possibilities will be explored."

Investigations into the discoveries remain ongoing.