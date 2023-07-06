Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Texas newborn abandoned by young parents at Plano business: police

The child was taken to a Dallas hospital in healthy condition

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Texas authorities say that an hour-old newborn was abandoned at a Plano business Tuesday afternoon.

Plano Police Department received a call about the abandonment around 2 p.m. The child had been wrapped in a towel and left at a business in the 600 block of North Central Expressway.

"The callers advised that the male and female who left the child advised they had delivered the child only an hour(s) prior," police said in a statement.

Authorities quickly arrived to the scene and worked to identify the child's father and mother. Officers eventually tracked them down, but their identities have not been released.

Exteriors of business on 600 N. Central Expressway

The child had been wrapped in a towel and left in the 600 Block of N. Central Expressway in Plano, police said. (Google Maps)

"The Plano PD FVU was able to identify the mother and father of the child, and the investigation is continuing at this time," the press release added.

Police did not disclose where exactly the infant was left. There is a Planned Parenthood in the area, FOX 4 Dallas reported, but it is unknown if the child was left there.

The newborn was taken to a Dallas hospital and is in healthy condition.

Police also reminded residents of the Safe Haven law that allows parents to leave their children at designated places without prosecution.

Plano Police Department exteriors

Plano Police Department eventually identified the child's parents amid the ongoing investigation. (Google Maps)

"This law provides individuals who are unable to care for their child the safe and legal option to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place — a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency centers or emergency medical services station — and will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect," police explained.

"If new parents find themselves unable to properly care for their newborn, remember that there is no shame in asking for help and that taking steps to ensure the well-being of the child should always be the top priority." the statement added.

Plano police are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are available at this time. 