Texas Military Department releases photos of soldier who went missing while trying to save drowning migrants

The Texas Army National Guard has released images of the soldier who went missing while attempting to save migrants crossing a river in Eagle Pass.

The soldier is identified as 22-year-old Bishop E. Evans from Arlington, Texas. He went missing on Friday after entering a river in Eagle Pass in order to help two migrants who "appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river from Mexico to the United States," according to officials.

In a statement to Fox News, the Texas Military Department said that Texas Rangers have determined from initial reports that the two migrants "were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking."

A spokesperson for the Military Department said that the river's strength has forced the rescue operation to cease on Friday night, but it resumed on Saturday.

The department notified the missing soldier's family on Friday night.

"The search for the missing TMD soldier will continue until we have exhausted all available resources," the statement said. "The Texas Military Department is thankful to all interagency partners for their continued support in this operation to locate our missing soldier. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of the soldier."