©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas

Texas mounted patrol caught on camera capturing illegal immigrant hiding in ranch brush near southern border

Adan Delgado-Ortega has multiple deportations dating back to 1998 and convictions for assault, weapons charges

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Texas Mounted Border Patrol tracks down previously deported illegal immigrant felon Video

Texas Mounted Border Patrol tracks down previously deported illegal immigrant felon

The Texas Department of Public Safety captured a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico on a private ranch while working "Operation Lone Star" in Kinney County last weekend. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently shared video footage of its Border Mounted Patrol Unit (BMPU) capturing a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico last weekend on a private ranch in Kinney County, Texas.

Adan Delgado-Ortega, 52, was arrested and turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), according to DPS.

While working "Operation Lone Star" just after 9 a.m. local time Sunday, DPS’ mounted unit, along with a K-9 and its handler, responded to a camera activation by a man on a private ranch. 

Texas Border Mounted Patrol troopers and a K-9 tracked and found Adan Delgado-Ortega hiding in thick brush.

Texas Border Mounted Patrol troopers and a K-9 tracked and found Adan Delgado-Ortega hiding in thick brush. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

BMPU troopers and the K-9 tracked and found Delgado-Ortega hiding in thick brush, according to DPS.

After he was taken into custody, troopers discovered Delgado-Ortega is a previously deported felon, with multiple deportations dating back to 1998.

Photo of the team with Adan Delgado-Ortega after his arrest on a Texas ranch.

Adan Delgado-Ortega was captured hiding in brush after crossing illegally into Texas, with multiple deportations since 1998 and convictions for assault and weapons charges. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

He also has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault, family violence, weapons charges, evading arrest and drug possession, according to officials.

Delgado-Ortega was last deported from the U.S. in August 2025 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Oklahoma City.

Adan Delgado-Ortega, 52

Adan Delgado-Ortega was handed over to CBP after his Texas arrest on the southern border. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

It is unclear where and when he illegally reentered the country.

CBP and ICE did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
