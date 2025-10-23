Texas mounted patrol caught on camera capturing illegal immigrant hiding in ranch brush near southern border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently shared video footage of its Border Mounted Patrol Unit (BMPU) capturing a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico last weekend on a private ranch in Kinney County, Texas.

Adan Delgado-Ortega, 52, was arrested and turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), according to DPS.

While working "Operation Lone Star" just after 9 a.m. local time Sunday, DPS’ mounted unit, along with a K-9 and its handler, responded to a camera activation by a man on a private ranch.

BMPU troopers and the K-9 tracked and found Delgado-Ortega hiding in thick brush, according to DPS.

After he was taken into custody, troopers discovered Delgado-Ortega is a previously deported felon, with multiple deportations dating back to 1998.

He also has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault, family violence, weapons charges, evading arrest and drug possession, according to officials.

Delgado-Ortega was last deported from the U.S. in August 2025 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Oklahoma City.

It is unclear where and when he illegally reentered the country.

CBP and ICE did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.