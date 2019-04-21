Texas mother reported missing after not picking up son from babysitter

Authorities in Texas are asking for help after a 26-year-old mother was scheduled to pick up her son on Wednesday after work, but never showed up.

The Mesquite Police Department said Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. when she did not pick up her child at the usual time of 7:30 p.m.

“I think our main concern, especially with a mother, is that they would not pick their child up," Mesquite Police Lt. Stephen Biggs told FOX4. "That's our main concern."

Reyes's Jeep Wrangler was discovered Thursday morning in Dallas, police told FOX4.

Surveillance video released by police shows Reyes at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at an undisclosed location near where her vehicle was found. The 26-year-old can be seen standing in front of an elevator, talking on the phone.

After talking on the phone, Reyes walked out of the camera's frame and hasn't been seen since.

Police told FOX4 that investigators have spoken to the person that Reyes was on the phone with and cleared them.

The babysitter who was watching Reyes' daughter told police she spoke with the mother around 3 or 4 p.m. and discussed her new job at a used car lot in Dallas.

“Her child is the most important thing in her life,” Maria, who declined to give her last name, told FOX4.

The babysitter said there was nothing strange about the phone conversation, only that the mother didn't show up to pick her son up at the usual time.

“I send a text message to her," she told FOX4. "She no response. That is so, so strange,” she recalled.

Reyes' stepfather, Dan Fuchs, told WFAA that Reyes, originally from Veracruz, Mexico, was a member of the Texas National Guard and recently became a U.S. citizen.

“I’m a bit distraught, my mind is going in different directions," he told WFAA. "I’m hoping she’s found safe. Not just for her sake, but for her son’s and her family.”

Authorities are asking that anyone who spots Reyes or has information about her whereabouts should contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.