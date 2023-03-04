Texas mother charged with capital murder after three children found dead, two injured

A mother in Texas is being charged with capital murder after three of her children were found dead, and another two were found injured at a home on Friday.

Shamaiya Deyonshana Hall, 25, was arrested on Friday and is being charged with three counts of capital murder in relation to the incident in Italy, Texas, according to FOX 7. She's in jail and has a $2 million bond for each charge.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murders, which also left two other children injured.

Child Protective Services went to the home on Friday to conduct a home visit, which is across the street from an elementary school.

CHICAGO MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING POLICE OFFICER GIVEN NO BOND

The CPS worker removed the children from the home and called 911 at around 4 p.m.

When an Italy Police Department Officer arrived, five critically injured children were found inside the home.

A 5-year-old boy, 6-year-old boy, and a girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

'BAMBOOZLED' CARJACKERS END UP EMPTY HANDED AFTER TRYING TO TAKE HOUSTON MAN'S CAR AT GUNPOINT

A 13-month-old girl and 4-year-old boy were taken to hospitals in both Fort Worth and Dallas.

Family members of the victims said that Hall is the mother of the five children involved in the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Three deceased victims were found inside the home. All victims were children. Two children were taken to local hospitals. Suspect is detained," Ellis County Deputy Jerry Cozby said during a press conference.