Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas mom shoots man dead after he broke into home with her children inside

The woman grabbed a gun and shot the man in the chest

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Coming up on ‘Fox News Sunday’: May 1 Video

Coming up on ‘Fox News Sunday’: May 1

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss the border crisis.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas mother fatally shot a man who broke into her San Antonio home while her children were inside, Police announced Friday.

The woman, who remains unnamed but is reportedly in her 30s, was at home with her three children Thursday evening when she heard the man break in. The man, who also remains unnamed, entered the house from the rear through the laundry room. The woman grabbed a gun and shot him twice in the chest, according to KSAT News.

FLORIDA SHERIFF DEFENDS HOMEOWNER WHO SHOT AT BURGLAR: ‘WE PREFER YOU DO, ACTUALLY’

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus speaks at the scene of the shooting. (San Antonio Police Department)

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus speaks at the scene of the shooting. (San Antonio Police Department)

Police would later arrive at the scene to find the man in the backyard sitting in a chair. He died from the wounds on the way to the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are still investigating the shooting but have not announced any charges. Neither the woman nor any of her children were harmed in the incident.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders