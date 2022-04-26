Expand / Collapse search
Florida sheriff defends homeowner who shot at burglar: 'We prefer that you do, actually'

Santa Rosa County, Fla., Sheriff Bob Johnson clarified that the homeowner did not hit the intruder who was later arrested.

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Santa Rosa County, Fla., Sheriff Bob Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to explain why he defended a homeowner who shot a burglar.

Florida Sheriff Bob Johnson defended a local homeowner who shot at a burglar who had entered their home. While the identity of the homeowner who fired the weapon is unknown, Sheriff Johnson assured residents that they would not be in trouble for defending their homes

Johnson clarified that the homeowner did not hit the intruder and did nothing wrong in the process.

"If someone is breaking into your house, you're more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually," Johnson said in a press conference following the break-in. 

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference on Thursday that one of the homeowners fired gunshots at Harris, and said that he was arrested after being cornered in a house that he allegedly broke into.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference on Thursday that one of the homeowners fired gunshots at Harris, and said that he was arrested after being cornered in a house that he allegedly broke into. (Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office )

On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Johnson explained that the suspect was a "frequent flier" who had broken into four other houses in the same neighborhood. Law enforcement had been following him and caught him about 15 minutes after he was shot at.

Johnson classified the suspect as a "frequent flier" because he had previously been arrested 17 times and served a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for home invasion.

"We're hoping this will be his third strike, and he'll go to prison and not get out because we're tired of dealing with him, to be honest with you."

Johnson encouraged the residents of Santa Rosa County to take gun safety courses to prepare for similar events. 

"If somebody breaks in your house in Santa Rosa County and you shoot and kill them, the chances of them re-offending after that are zero, and we like those odds," Johnson told host Ainsley Earhardt.  

"So in Santa Rosa County, if you break into a house, you roll the dice."

Johnson said he ran for sheriff by reminding residents he’s a police officer, not a politician. He said he receives overwhelming support from the community.

"I tell everybody 99% of the people here love law enforcement and the other 1% are in my jail currently," he said. 

