Texas mom accused of stabbing husband, driving car into pond with her kids inside: police

A Texas mom is accused of stabbing her husband and driving a car into a pond while her three children were inside the vehicle, police said.

Wei Fen Ong, of Carrollton, is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police responded to a call Friday morning from the 4400 block of Tall Knight Lane, concerning a man who told officers his wife had stabbed him.

Carrollton Fire Rescue transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. He’s expected to survive.

Police officers in the nearby town of Lewisville received a separate call concerning the man’s wife and the three children, ages 8, 9, and 12, who were in the backseat of a vehicle that had been driven into a lake.

All four occupants inside the vehicle were transported to local hospitals. A Lewisville officer had to resuscitate one child and another was revived on the way to the hospital, FOX 4 reported.

One of the children remains in critical condition, while the others are stable, police said.

It remains unclear what led to the stabbing and the subsequent vehicle crash. Neighbors told the station they’d heard yelling and screaming before the stabbing.

Ong was taken into custody by the Carrollton Police Department and was slated to be transferred to Denton County Detention. It’s unclear if she has retained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.