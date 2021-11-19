Expand / Collapse search
Texas military base reports Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured in runway 'mishap’

The military installation sits on the U.S.-Mexico border

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A pilot was killed and two others were injured during a "mishap" runway incident involving two aircraft in Texas on Friday, the Air Force said. 

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two T-38C Talon planes, according to a news release from the 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, which sits on the U.S.-Mexico border. 

"Losing teammates is unbelievably painful and it is with a heavy heart I express my sincere condolences," said Col. Craig Prather, commander of the training wing. "Our hearts, thoughts, and prayer are with put pilots involved in this mishap and their families."

