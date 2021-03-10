Texas mayor: Border situation under Biden is 'going to get bad fast'

Texas mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. said the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is going to get bad fast and warned the 2019 immigration surge will seem like a "cakewalk" compared to what will happen under President Biden.

McLaughlin Jr. said Wednesday during an appearance on "America Reports" that his city of Uvalde is experiencing a dramatic surge in immigrant-related apprehensions and crimes, including an increase in high-speed car chases between police and smugglers.

"We’re having 10 to 12 chases, high-speed chases, through our communities a week now," McLaughlin said. "We’ve never seen this before."

McLaughlin added the chases ranged anywhere from 95 to 105 miles an hour and also noted an increase in break-ins throughout the region by illegal immigrants. He said fault lies with the federal government for failing to anticipate and handle the rise in migrant crossings.

McLaughlin added the Biden administration needs to shut down the border immediately and have people enter the country through legal processes, or local governments in Texas will continue to deal with the fallout, including an influx of COVID-positive migrants.

Despite this, the Biden administration continues to reject calling the situation a "crisis."

Asked about the issue during her press conference Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on adding labels to the "challenging" situation.

Psaki has maintained the administration sought to abide by COVID-19 protocols, but it's unclear how much authorities were screening migrants for the virus.

According to Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, last week, thousands of migrants haven't been tested.

"Over 10,000 people have come in through the lower Rio Grande Valley," Cuellar said to KTXS 12. "Those folks are not being tested."

Border agents disagreed, telling the outlet that "CBP personnel conduct initial inspections for symptoms or risk factors associated with COVID-19 and consult with onsite medical personnel, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or local health systems as appropriate."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.