Texas man killed, officer wounded in shooting at central Michigan café

A Texas man died on Thursday in a gunfight at a Michigan café after police were called in on a report of an unwanted person.

A central Michigan police officer was injured during the shooting.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

A 29-year-old Texas man died in a gunfight at a café Thursday that also left a central Michigan police officer injured, authorities said.

Battle Creek Police Department officers were called to Café Rica at 3:42 p.m. for a report of an unwanted person, the department said in a news release.

A female police officer received a gunshot wound to one of her legs, the news release said.

FORMER MICHIGAN POLICE OFFICER ACCUSED OF FAKE ELECTOR PLOT DENIES INTENDING TO MAKE FALSE PUBLIC RECORD

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. Her name has not been released.

Another officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead, the release said. The suspect's name wasn't immediately released.

It wasn't clear what precipitated the gunfight.

MICHIGAN STATE POLICE TROOPER KILLED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON I-75

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave, the department said.

Michigan State Police will assist with the investigation, the release said.