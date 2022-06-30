Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas man who killed father escapes from mental hospital, considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

Alexander Scott Ervin was found not guilty of killing his father in their Austin, Texas home and allegedly believed he was an imposter

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man acquitted of murdering his father by reason of insanity is being sought after escaping from a medical facility near the Texas-Oklahoma border this week where he was committed.

The Vernon Police Department said medical staff at the North Texas State Hospital informed them on Monday that Alexander Scott Ervin was missing. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said. 

Ervin left his dormitory room around 9 p.m. Sunday and scaled the hospital's 8-foot security fence before fleeing on foot, according to a review of the hospital’s security video.

In 2014, Ervin was found not guilty in Travis County of murdering his father, Ray Scott Ervin, in Austin. 

TEXAS POLICE SHOOT AND KILL ARMED MAN IN DALLAS-AREA HOSPITAL

Alexander Scott Ervin escaped the Texas hospital where he was committed after being found not guilty of killing his father. 

Alexander Scott Ervin escaped the Texas hospital where he was committed after being found not guilty of killing his father.  (Fox Dallas)

The younger Ervin's brother testified that the suspect attacked their father with a pipe wrench and a folding knife, saying Ray Ervin was an imposter. He also claimed to be a trained member of the CIA on a mission to kill his father. 

"When he’s off his meds, there’s no telling what will happen. And I’m terrified that he will get hurt. And I’m terrified that somebody in the community will get hurt," said Leslie Ervin, his mother, Fox Dallas reported. "He’s still my son and I still will defend him to my dying breath. And I will do whatever I can to make him safe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As recently as this April, a magistrate ordered Ervin's commitment to continue at a state mental hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 
 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.