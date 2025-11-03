Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Las Vegas police roll out Tesla Cybertrucks worth up to $115K each after donation from tech billionaire

Tech power couple Ben and Felicia Horowitz donated $2.7M for the 10 bulletproof police Cybertrucks

By Emma Bussey Fox News
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced it is rolling out America’s largest police fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks.

Per The Associated Press, the vehicles, said to be worth between $80,000 and $115,000 each, arrived thanks to a huge donation from Silicon Valley power couple Ben and Felicia Horowitz.

The co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and his wife reportedly donated around $2.7 million to LVMPD.

Police Chief Kevin McMahill said the new fleet of 10 bulletproof Cybertrucks will soon hit the streets, marking the first large-scale deployment of electric vehicles for law enforcement in the United States, according to The Associated Press.

NEWSOM DEPLOYS CRIME TEAMS STATEWIDE AS WHITE HOUSE MOCKS 'COPYING TRUMP AGENDA'

A police officer standing in front of a police Cybertruck.

Police Chief Kevin McMahill announced Las Vegas police received 10 bulletproof Tesla Cybertrucks through a $2.7 million donation. (AP Images)

"Welcome to the future of policing," declared McMahill during a news conference.

Per The Associated Press, McMahill said about 400 officers have already been trained to operate the new vehicles, which will recharge at designated stations across the city.

BLUE CITIES IN TRUMP’S CROSSHAIRS AFTER DC POLICE TAKEOVER

A black and white Las Vegas Police Department Cybertruck.

Las Vegas police will be using 10 Tesla Cybertrucks equipped with shotguns and shields. (AP Images)

"These vehicles look a little bit different than the patrol cars we have out there," he said.

"But they represent something far bigger than just a police car. They represent innovation, sustainability, and our continued commitment to serve this community safely, efficiently and responsibly," he added.

The Cybertrucks are each equipped with shotguns, shields, and ladders — signaling a move toward modernization in policing.

The rollout also came amid a difficult time for Tesla, as the company has faced a series of safety recalls.

TESLA'S SELF-DRIVING CARS UNDER FIRE AGAIN

Black and white Vegas Police Cybertrucks.

The Cybertrucks are worth between $80,000 and $115,000 each. (AP Images)

In March, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalled 46,000 Cybertrucks over concerns that exterior panels near the windshield could detach while driving, posing a road hazard.

Another recall in October affected more than 63,000 vehicles due to excessively bright headlights that risked blinding other drivers.

Officials emphasized that the Las Vegas police models do not include Tesla’s controversial self-driving software.

The Horowitzs are said to have also funded drone technology for the police department, per The Associated Press.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
