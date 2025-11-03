Las Vegas police roll out Tesla Cybertrucks worth up to $115K each after donation from tech billionaire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced it is rolling out America’s largest police fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks.

Per The Associated Press, the vehicles, said to be worth between $80,000 and $115,000 each, arrived thanks to a huge donation from Silicon Valley power couple Ben and Felicia Horowitz.

The co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and his wife reportedly donated around $2.7 million to LVMPD.

Police Chief Kevin McMahill said the new fleet of 10 bulletproof Cybertrucks will soon hit the streets, marking the first large-scale deployment of electric vehicles for law enforcement in the United States, according to The Associated Press.

NEWSOM DEPLOYS CRIME TEAMS STATEWIDE AS WHITE HOUSE MOCKS 'COPYING TRUMP AGENDA'

"Welcome to the future of policing," declared McMahill during a news conference.

Per The Associated Press, McMahill said about 400 officers have already been trained to operate the new vehicles, which will recharge at designated stations across the city.

BLUE CITIES IN TRUMP’S CROSSHAIRS AFTER DC POLICE TAKEOVER

"These vehicles look a little bit different than the patrol cars we have out there," he said.

"But they represent something far bigger than just a police car. They represent innovation, sustainability, and our continued commitment to serve this community safely, efficiently and responsibly," he added.

The Cybertrucks are each equipped with shotguns, shields, and ladders — signaling a move toward modernization in policing.

The rollout also came amid a difficult time for Tesla, as the company has faced a series of safety recalls.

TESLA'S SELF-DRIVING CARS UNDER FIRE AGAIN

In March, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalled 46,000 Cybertrucks over concerns that exterior panels near the windshield could detach while driving, posing a road hazard.

Another recall in October affected more than 63,000 vehicles due to excessively bright headlights that risked blinding other drivers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials emphasized that the Las Vegas police models do not include Tesla’s controversial self-driving software.

The Horowitzs are said to have also funded drone technology for the police department, per The Associated Press.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.