Texas
Published

Texas man allegedly burglarizes home, mows the victim's yard then escapes police in a foot chase

Home surveillance video captured the suspect doing some yard work during the alleged robbery

By Paul Best | Fox News
Texas police release video of suspect allegedly burglarizing home, mowing victim's lawn Video

Texas police release video of suspect allegedly burglarizing home, mowing victim's lawn

The Port Arthur Police Department is searching for Marcus Hubbard after he allegedly burglarized a home on April 1 and mowed the victim's front and back yards before running from police.

A Texas man is on the run after being caught on home surveillance video allegedly burglarizing a residence and running from police, but not before he mowed the victim's back and front yards, according to the Port Arthur Police Department. 

Marcus Renard Hubbard is accused of burglarizing the southeast Texas home on the evening of April 1. 

  • Texas lawnmower burglar
    Image 1 of 2

    The burglary suspect mowed the victim's front and back yards before running from police.  (Port Arthur Police Department)

  • Texas lawnmower burglar
    Image 2 of 2

    The suspect could be seen filling up the lawn mower's tank with gas.  (Port Arthur Police Department)

Home surveillance video shows the suspect taking a push lawnmower from the home, filling up its tank with gas, then mowing the victim's lawn. 

SEATTLE BURGLAR ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS HIMSELF IN HEAD WHILE TRYING TO ESCAPE SCENE

Officers arrived at the home and chased the suspect, who pulled the lawnmower behind him before ditching the lawn equipment in a nearby alley and continuing his escape. 

Marcus Hubbard is wanted for burglary of a building. 

Marcus Hubbard is wanted for burglary of a building.  (Port Arthur Police Department)

Hubbard is now wanted for burglary of a building. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 