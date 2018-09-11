Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published
Last Update September 11

Texas man accidentally shoots himself with booby trap inside his own home: police

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj, | Fox News
close
Raw Video: Houston SWAT involved in standoffVideo

Raw Video: Houston SWAT involved in standoff

Houston SWAT team tries to gain entry into house that might be wired with explosives.

A Texas man is being treated for injuries he sustained after booby-trapping his home using shotgun shells, officials say.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a discharging-weapons call about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tomball, northwest of Houston. They said they encountered a “disoriented” 73-year-old man in the home who was yelling out about “danger in the house.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the unidentified man appeared to have “gunshot-type wounds to his body” from a booby trap. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, Fox 26 reported.

It was not immediately clear why the man was booby-trapping his home but officals say he could face charges for rigging the house with explosives, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Gonzalez said that as a deputy attempted to enter the home and assist the injured man, he encountered a second discharge of “some type.”

“We don’t know if the door was booby-trapped or someone fired from inside,” he said.

The deputy who attempted to help the man was said to receive minor injuries from discharged fragments.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.