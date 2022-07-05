Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Texas man, 19, charged for plotting Amazon warehouse shooting, held on $50K bond

San Antonio police seized an AR-15 from the residence of Rodolpho Aceves, who is accused of planning a mass shooting at an Amazon warehouse

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

A Texas 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up an Amazon warehouse where he worked.

Prosecutors have charged Rodolfo Aceves with terroristic threats causing public fear and set his bond amount at $50,000, according to Bexar County.

"This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of ‘see something, say something,’" the San Antonio Police Department stated in a June 29 Facebook post. "If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome."

Last week, officers responded to a report of threats at the delivery station on the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way, the San Antonio Police Department said in a Facebook post.

    Prosecutors have charged Rodolfo Aceves with terroristic threats causing public fear and set his bond amount at $50,000, according to Bexar County. (San Antonio Police Department)

    A Texas man is accused of making threats to shoot up an Amazon delivery center in San Antonio, Texas. (Google Maps)

    San Antonio officers responded to a report of threats at the delivery station on Sous Vide Way. (San Antonio Police Department)

Upon arrival, officers spoke with several people who reported hearing the suspect detailing plans to execute a mass shooting at the delivery center. 

Detectives were immediately notified and discovered information leading them to interpret Aceves' comments as a "legitimate potential mass shooting threat."

Authorities "quickly" located and detained Aceves without incident. Detectives also seized an AR-15from the suspect's residence, according to police.
 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.