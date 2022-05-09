Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas judge who presides over drinking and driving cases is arrested for a DWI

The judge allegedly told deputies he 'had a couple of drinks at his house but not even to get messy'

By Paul Best | Fox News
An Austin-area judge who regularly presides over drinking and driving cases was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving while intoxicated. 

John Lipscombe, who was elected as a judge in Travis County in 2011, told deputies that he "had a couple of drinks at his house but not even to get messy" when they made contact with him in a North Austin hotel lobby shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 7 Austin. 

John Lipscombe was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated shortly after midnight on Saturday. 

John Lipscombe was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated shortly after midnight on Saturday.  (Austin Police Department via Fox 7 Austin)

Deputies were called to the scene after witnesses said that Lipscombe attempted to back into a parking space that already had a car in it. 

Following an argument, the judge drove around the lot and parked in a handicapped space before going into the hotel. 

John Lipscombe was elected as judge in Travis County in 2011. 

John Lipscombe was elected as judge in Travis County in 2011.  (Travis County Courts)

Lipscombe told the deputies that he had two double shots of rum and coke while at his home, but refused a field sobriety test due to an injured ankle, the affidavit said. 

Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor in Texas. Lipscombe had more than two dozen DWI cases on his docket for Tuesday, according to Fox 7 Austin

Lipscombe could not be reached for comment on Monday evening. 

