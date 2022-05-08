Expand / Collapse search
WWE
Published

WWE Hall of Famer arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash in Florida

Police said Sytch was believed to be under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred

By Landon Mion | Fox News
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was arrested in Florida in response to a deadly DUI car crash she was involved in earlier this year.

Ormond Beach Police arrested Sytch Friday over a fatal collision from March 25. 

Sytch rear-ended 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, who was stopped at a traffic light. Lasseter was transported to a hospital, where he died later that day.

Police said Sytch was believed to be under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. Toxicology reports found she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.280 at the time of the collision, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit, Fox 35 reported.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was arrested in Florida in response to a deadly car crash she was involved in earlier this year. (Volusia County Corrections)

Hall of Fame inductee Sunny attends the WWE 2011 Hall Of Fame Induction at Phillips Arena on April 2, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic) (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

She was charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI property damage. 

Hall of Fame inductee Sunny attends the 2011 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Philips Arena on April 3, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images) ((Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images))

Sytch was released on bond, which was set to $227,500, according to WESH.