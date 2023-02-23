Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas judge modifies bond conditions for alleged Dallas Zoo monkey thief

The Texas suspect would be prohibited from going to zoos, aquariums or anywhere else that has animals on display or for sale

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Dallas police arrest monkey theft suspect Video

Dallas police arrest monkey theft suspect

Wildlife Biologist tracker Forrest Galante on zoos on high alert after a monkey was stolen from a Dallas zoo

The Texas man who freed a leopard and walked out with two monkeys is currently in jail, and if he ever posts the six-figure bond required to get out, will have several restrictions when it comes to places he can and cannot go.

Davion Irvin is accused of cutting open an enclosure with a clouded leopard, allowing the oversized feline to escape and triggering a massive search effort. Nova, as the leopard was named, was eventually found on the zoo grounds.

Dallas Police, with the help of the Lancaster Police Department, located the two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo at an abandoned home in Lancaster.

Dallas Police, with the help of the Lancaster Police Department, located the two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo at an abandoned home in Lancaster. (Dallas Police Department)

Irvin is also accused of stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys named Bella and Finn, which were later found inside a vacant home.

DALLAS ZOO BEEFS UP SECURITY WEEKS AFTER MONKEYS STOLEN FROM ENCLOSURE, OTHER MYSTERIOUS INCIDENTS

Although Irvin has not been linked to the death of an endangered vulture at the zoo, the matter is still being investigated.

FOX 4 Dallas reported that a judge, earlier this month, approved a modification to Irvin’s bond conditions.

Two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo were discovered by the Dallas Police Department with assistance from Lancaster Police in an empty home. Davion Irvin, the man accused of taking the animals, allegedly admitted to wanting to steal more. 

Two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo were discovered by the Dallas Police Department with assistance from Lancaster Police in an empty home. Davion Irvin, the man accused of taking the animals, allegedly admitted to wanting to steal more.  (Dallas Police Department )

If Irvin posts bond of $130,000, he will be required to wear an electronic leg monitor.

MAN ‘INTENTIONALLY’ CUT DALLAS ZOO LEOPARD AND MONKEY ENCLOSURES, DEAD VULTURE REMAINS MYSTERY: POLICE

Along with the leg monitor, Irvin will be prohibited from going to the Dallas Zoo, Dallas World Aquarium, or "any building and/or company engaged in the display or sale of animals."

Irvin allegedly told officers he would take the animals again if he were given the chance, according to an arrest affidavit.

Out of concern for future incidents occurring, the state made the bond condition modification request.

Zoo officials announced earlier this week that they would be making security upgrades, including enhancing the perimeter fencing, adding security cameras and updating its lighting, because of Irwin’s actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The zoo also plans to increase overnight police patrols.

Monkey seen stealing food from back of moving pickup truck Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.