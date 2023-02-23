Texas judge modifies bond conditions for alleged Dallas Zoo monkey thief

The Texas man who freed a leopard and walked out with two monkeys is currently in jail, and if he ever posts the six-figure bond required to get out, will have several restrictions when it comes to places he can and cannot go.

Davion Irvin is accused of cutting open an enclosure with a clouded leopard, allowing the oversized feline to escape and triggering a massive search effort. Nova, as the leopard was named, was eventually found on the zoo grounds.

Irvin is also accused of stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys named Bella and Finn, which were later found inside a vacant home.

Although Irvin has not been linked to the death of an endangered vulture at the zoo, the matter is still being investigated.

FOX 4 Dallas reported that a judge, earlier this month, approved a modification to Irvin’s bond conditions.

If Irvin posts bond of $130,000, he will be required to wear an electronic leg monitor.

Along with the leg monitor, Irvin will be prohibited from going to the Dallas Zoo, Dallas World Aquarium, or "any building and/or company engaged in the display or sale of animals."

Irvin allegedly told officers he would take the animals again if he were given the chance, according to an arrest affidavit.

Out of concern for future incidents occurring, the state made the bond condition modification request.

Zoo officials announced earlier this week that they would be making security upgrades, including enhancing the perimeter fencing, adding security cameras and updating its lighting, because of Irwin’s actions.

The zoo also plans to increase overnight police patrols.