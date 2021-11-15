Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas HS removes bathroom doors due to safety concerns

Since the doors have been removed, there have been no reported behavioral issues, the principal says

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
The principal of a Texas high school decided to remove restroom doors in order to get a grip on drug use and other "significant behavioral events" that have already occurred this year, according to a report.

Christina Steele Hantgin, the principal at Austin ISD’s Travis Early College High School, sent a letter to parents explaining her decision while admitting that she could have done a better job communicating her plans, according to CBS Austin

She said in the letter obtained by the station that there have been behavioral events and "conduct violations" that have occurred inside these restrooms, including about 90% of drug offenses. She said there have been no incidents since taking down these doors. (No stall can be viewed from the hallway outside, another report said.)

Christina Steele Hantgin, the principal at Austin ISD’s Travis Early College High School, says student safety is her top priority.

She did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The school exhausted other methods in dealing with the safety issues, KXAN.com reported. One strategy was locking bathroom doors that could not be monitored. But the report said the process was taking up too much time.

"My number one priority is safety," she said in the letter, according to the report. "Removing the doors is one of many strategies we are planning or implementing to keep our campus a safe learning environment."

