Texas high school's graduation ceremony saved by phone flashlights after power outage

Phone flashlights saved the day for Bruceville-Eddy High School's Class of 2021 after a power outage threatened to cancel their graduation ceremony.

Video obtained by Fox News shows the graduates were able to receive their diplomas as planned on Friday after event attendees helped light up the Texas high school's gymnasium.

The audience cheered on the graduates as they walked in to take their seats and the entire room later erupted with a rendition of ‘God Bless America’.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system brought strong winds and hail to the area on Friday evening.