Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

High School
Published

Texas high school's graduation ceremony saved by phone flashlights after power outage

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system brought strong winds and hail to the area on Friday evening.

By Lucas Manfredi | Fox News
close
Phone flashlights save Texas high school's graduation ceremony after power outageVideo

Phone flashlights save Texas high school's graduation ceremony after power outage

A power outage threatened to cancel the Bruceville-Eddy High School class of 2021's commencement ceremony Friday evening, but attendees saved the day with their cellphones' flashlights. (Courtesy of Hope Armstrong via Storyful)

Phone flashlights saved the day for Bruceville-Eddy High School's Class of 2021 after a power outage threatened to cancel their graduation ceremony.

OKLAHOMA TEENS PRAISED FOR FRIENDSHIP WITH STUDENT WITH DOWN SYNDROME, AS GRADUATION PHOTO GOES VIRAL

Video obtained by Fox News shows the graduates were able to receive their diplomas as planned on Friday after event attendees helped light up the Texas high school's gymnasium. 

The audience cheered on the graduates as they walked in to take their seats and the entire room later erupted with a rendition of ‘God Bless America’.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system brought strong winds and hail to the area on Friday evening.

Your Money