Oklahoma teens praised for friendship with student with Down syndrome, as graduation photo goes viral

Pryce Jackson and Kyran English were two of the many students in Muskogee, Oklahoma, public schools who were a saving grace for Dena Fabian-Moore.

She knew they were looking out for her daughter Madison Moore, who has Down syndrome.

"Pryce and Kyran, in particular, have always gone out of their way to check on Madison," Fabian-Moore told Fox News. They "have kind of been her protectors … to check on her, to say, ‘Hey, how are you?'"

Their bond goes all the way back to kindergarten, when Madison was first integrated into regular classrooms. It was something her mom pushed for so the girl could receive "the best education" possible.

Ever since, Jackson and English made it a point to eat lunch or walk with her if they saw that Madison was alone. During field trips, they would stand by her side or even hold her hand.

"She would usually ask me or Pryce, or oftentimes both of us, to kind of walk with her, sit with her," English told Fox News. "And it was never a burden to us at all."

English said he values his friendship with Madison, recalling a moment in third grade when she consoled him after a bad grade left him in tears.

"They don't look at her as a kid with Down syndrome," Fabian-Moore said. "They just look at her as [a] friend."

They also see her as extended family.

"It was kind of like the big brother role, you know, just picking it up and keeping on with it, making sure she was good over the years, being that person our parents raised us to be," Jackson told Fox News.

As a "thank you," Madison's mom posted a photo on Twitter of the three of them side by side at their high school graduation. The caption read: "These 2 fine young men have watched out and have been friends with my daughter since kindergarten."

It wasn't long before the image went viral.

However, it wasn't just Jackson and English -- it was "just every kid at the school," Fabian-Moore said.

She was pleasantly surprised when the Twitter post received so much attention.

"It was just like second nature," the mother said of her daughter's protective pals. "They're just kids. It's all it is. They're kids that love each other."

The post has been retweeted over 47,000 times.

"I think if we had a world full of people like Madison, I think we'd [have] a lot better place," English said. "She's managed to overcome a lot. And if I were to use one word to describe her it would be ‘inspirational.’"

Fabian-Moore said the family's decision to integrate her daughter at a young age in public schools has proven to be wise.

"How do you know how to interact with people that are different from you if you're not with them? I mean, you have to," she said.

The family's resolve will also help other children in the community.

Based in part on Madison's success, Fabian-More said the school district intends to start placing special needs students in regular classrooms.