©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas

Texas girl rescued after sand hole she was digging collapses, burying her

Woodlands Fire Department in Texas calls incident a 'near tragedy'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
A 12-year-old girl was rescued in Texas after becoming buried in a "large hole" that she was digging in the sand, officials said. 

The Woodlands Fire Department outside of Houston said multiple agencies responded around 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to a "report of a child trapped after a cave in."  

"Firefighters, medics and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies were directed to a sand bar on the West Bank of Panther Creek just south of the pedestrian bridge, where a 12-year-old girl on a family outing was trapped after a large hole she was digging in the sand collapsed, covering her completely," the Woodlands Fire Department said. 

"Her father rushed to her and was able to clear the sand from around her head, allowing her to breathe," it added. "When crews arrived, they found the patient with just her face and head showing."

First responders hold shovels at site of sand rescue in Texas

First responders rescued a girl in Texas on Thanksgiving Day after a hole she was digging in sand collapsed on her, the Woodlands Fire Department said. (Woodlands Fire Department)

"Crews worked quickly to shore up the area and then carefully cleared away the sand to extricate the patient," the fire department also said. 

Officials released images showing first responders holding shovels at the scene of the incident. 

First responders at site of rescue in Texas

The Woodlands Fire Department said the rescue happened on the west bank of Panther Creek on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (Woodlands Fire Department)

The agencies that responded included the South Montgomery County Fire Department and the Montgomery County Hospital District.

"After medics evaluated her, she was released to her parents who declined transport to the hospital," the Woodlands Fire Department said.  

First responders standing along sand bar in Texas where girl became trapped

The Woodlands Fire Department said the child was released to her parents following a medical evaluation. (Woodlands Fire Department)

"First responders from four agencies worked together seamlessly to turn a near tragedy into a Thanksgiving story that will be told for decades!" it added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
