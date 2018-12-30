Texas girl, 7, killed after man opens fire on car carrying mother, siblings

A 7-year-old girl was killed in Texas Sunday after a man opened fire on the car in which she was riding, authorities said.

Jazmine Barnes was leaving a Walmart parking lot in Houston with her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, and her three sisters, when a man driving a red pickup truck pulled up next to their vehicle and started shooting at around 7 a.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Washington and Barnes were both struck by bullets. Washington was transported to the hospital with injuries, but Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Another child in the car sustained injuries from glass fragments.

"People who usually commit this type of crime, they usually talk about it or confide in somebody," Major Jesse Razo told reporters on Sunday, encouraging those with any information to report it to the sheriff's office.

Razo said the other children in the car, ages 7 to 15, are "shaken" and "devastated" at the loss of their sister.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez encouraged those on Twitter to pray for the family.

"A total of 5 occupants in the car witnessed this innocent child, their loved one, shot and killed before their eyes," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. "So senseless. It’s never easy, and extra hard during the holiday season."

"We're going to use all resources available to bring this killer to justice," Razo said, noting the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.