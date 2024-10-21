Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas girl, 5, accidentally shoots herself, stepfather arrested while out on bond for gun possession as felon

The five-year-old girl is expected to survive

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A five-year-old girl in Texas accidentally shot herself with a gun she found inside her home, according to officials.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded overnight Saturday night to the 8400 block of Parasol Lane, near Fairbanks North Houston Road, and learned that the young girl may have unintentionally shot herself, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The child was transported to a hospital in an ambulance and underwent surgery. She is expected to survive.

Police siren

A five-year-old in Texas accidentally shot herself with a gun she found inside her home.

The girl's stepfather, 33-year-old Jason Nguyen, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked in the Harris County Jail.

Other children and adults were in the home at the time of the incident, the sheriff said.

Police tape at a crime scene

The five-year-old girl is expected to survive.

The incident remains under investigation.

Nguyen has been convicted of multiple felonies and was sent to prison in 2014 for being a felon in possession of a weapon, court records show, according to Fox 26.

Police tape

The girl's stepfather, 33-year-old Jason Nguyen, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

In August of this year, Nguyen was again arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

He posted bond and was out on that bond when his stepdaughter shot herself, records show.