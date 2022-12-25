Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas flight attendant pleads guilty to smuggling fentanyl in California

DOJ says Terese L. White pleaded guilty to using her privileges to get through security to smuggle drugs

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Dallas, Texas, flight attendant pleaded guilty to drug trafficking after she was caught smuggling fentanyl taped to her abdomen at San Diego International Airport.

Terese L. White, 41, pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting she used her privileges as a flight attendant to get through Transportation Security Administration screening to smuggle fentanyl.

Young stewardess walking in airport stock photo. Airways concept

Young stewardess walking in airport stock photo. Airways concept (iStock)

The Department of Justice said White admitted that on Oct. 4, 2022, she was off-duty and flew from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to San Diego International Airport.

She exited the secure area of the airport after arriving, and when she returned to catch a scheduled flight to Boston, Massachusetts, White attempted to bypass regular TSA screening using the Known Crew Member queue.

Despite being in the queue, she was selected for regular screening, which is when TSA officers discovered she had concealed packages taped to her abdomen.

Record numbers of fentanyl have been seized in 2021

Record numbers of fentanyl have been seized in 2021 (Joy Addison/Fox News)

The packages, the DOJ said, contained more than 3 pounds of fentanyl.

White is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo and faces up to 20 years in prison.

"Drug traffickers use air, land and sea for personal gain, putting people’s lives in danger," DEA Special Agent in Charge Shelly Howe said. "We will continue the great work with our partners to bring traffickers to justice and keep our community safe."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.