Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published

Teen who tried to rob Texas fireworks stand gets shot in face with own gun, deputies say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A teen who attempted to rob a Texas fireworks stand Thursday ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun by one of the business’ employees, police said.

The attempted robbery occurred in Harris County at around 4 p.m. when the 19-year-old suspect approached the stand and demanded money, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

NEWLY CROWNED MISS TEXAS 2019 IS 'FLOORED' BY PAGEANT WIN -- AND SO IS HER MOM

An employee got the money and put it on the counter, according to ABC 13, and deputies said when the suspect placed the gun down to pick up the money, the employee picked up the firearm and shot the suspect in the face.

The teen, who wasn’t immediately identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t clear whether the person was expected to survive.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.