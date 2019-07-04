Newly crowned Miss Texas 2019 is 'floored' by pageant win -- and so is her mom

How did Chandler Foreman, 22, take the news last week that she was the new Miss Texas 2019?

She was literally floored. The University of North Texas student dropped to the floor and slapped the stage after winning the 84th annual state pageant in Richardson, last Saturday, according to reports.

“I didn’t even see it, because I went to the floor as well,” the beauty queen’s mother, Courtenay Foreman, told the Houston Chronicle.

Foreman will now represent the Lone Star State in the 2020 Miss America Competition -- a long way from last year's competition when she was only named third runner-up.

“The whole audience was screaming, but I had jumped out of my seat when they got down to the final two, and I stood against the wall,” Foreman's proud mom continued. She said she realized her daughter had won as soon as she heard the first syllable of the first runner-up’s name being called.

“I dropped to my knees. I didn’t see Chandler crowned or receive her sash,” Courtenay Foreman said. “When my nerves finally allowed me to get up, people said, ‘She is definitely your child. Your reactions were the same.’”

Chandler Foreman advanced to the Miss Texas pageant this year after being crowned Miss Park Cities, a Dallas-area title, the newspaper reported. She was also crowned Miss Houston in 2017.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.