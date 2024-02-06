Texas firefighter in critical condition after fire engine rolls over in crash

One Texas firefighter is in critical condition and three others are expected to recover after being injured when their fire engine rolled over in a crash Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at 2:34 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) said on Facebook. Four firefighters were in the truck responding to a house fire when the driver lost control at the intersection of Village Creek Road and Wilbarger Street, where it crashed into a tree, FOX 4 reports.

All the firefighters were taken to the hospital. One remains in critical condition, one firefighter remains in stable condition and two have been released, FWFD said.

The one in critical condition was ejected from the fire engine, according to FOX 4. The TV station said the driver was pinned in the wreckage and taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. No other vehicles appear to have been involved, and another fire engine responded to the house fire call following the crash.

"Our foremost priority is supporting the wellbeing of our firefighters and their families in this difficult moment," Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said in the department's social media post. "We appreciate the support and prayers of the Fort Worth community as we stand by the injured and their families."

The names of the firefighters involved are not being released until all family members have been notified.

"Our firefighters are always there for our community, and right now, we need the community’s prayers for their recovery and healing," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is quoted as saying in the Facebook post.

One person was injured in the house fire, and the family was displaced, FOX 4 reported.