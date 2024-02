Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A body was found Monday in a Texas lake, the same site where other deceased individuals have been discovered in recent months, authorities said.

A 911 caller saw a body in Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said. The unidentified person was declared dead around 1:52 p.m., Fox Austin reported.

Several other bodies have been discovered in the lake in recent months. At least five people have been found dead at the lake, which is a portion of the Colorado River running through downtown Austin, since last year.

In June 2023, authorities downplayed speculation that a serial killer may be behind the deaths.

The previous Lady Bird Lake deaths have involved men in or around their 30s who had been drinking on nearby Rainey Street in the city's downtown and were later found dead in the water.

Police found Jason John, 30, dead in Lady Bird Lake in February, a week after he was last seen on Rainey Street, which has a popular row of bars near the water. According to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News Digital, a "transient bystander" witnessed him stumble into the water.

Clifton Axtell, 40, was identified as the man found dead in the same stretch of water on March 5. Jonathan Honey, 33, was found on April 1, a day after he was last seen at a food truck on Rainey Street. John Christopher Hays-Clark, 30, was also discovered in April, washed up near a dam about two miles down river from where the others were found.

Last week, the Austin Police Department said a woman was being sought in connection to multiple men being drugged and robbed in the city's downtown.

It's unclear if she is connected in any way to the bodies found in the lake.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.