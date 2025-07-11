Texas family mourns 'shining light' 8-year-old daughter confirmed dead in Camp Mystic flood disaster

Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Kristi Noem mourns 'devastating' loss of life in Texas flooding Video

Kristi Noem mourns 'devastating' loss of life in Texas flooding

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the 'horrific' flooding in Texas and the response from the Trump administration.

The parents of 8-year-old Kellyanne Elizabeth Lytal confirmed to Fox News Digital Friday that Texas Rangers identified her as one of the Camp Mystic girls killed in the Texas Hill Country floods.

The Lytal family described Kellyanne, who went missing on the Fourth of July, as a "shining light in this world."

"She was kind, fearless, silly, compassionate, and a loving friend to everyone," the family wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

Kellyanne Elizabeth Lytal, 8, passed away in the Texas Hill Country Floods on July 4, 2025.

Kellyanne Elizabeth Lytal, 8, died in the Texas Hill Country Floods July 4, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Lytal family)

TEXAS FLOOD SURVIVORS SHARE HARROWING STORIES, SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THOSE STILL MISSING

They added she "believed deeply in Jesus," noting they "rejoice in the comfort of knowing she is in Heaven with our Lord and Savior."

Camp Mystic, an all-girls private Christian retreat, reported 27 girls missing after the Guadalupe River flooded and waters rushed through the campground. 

They are all presumed dead, and first responders continue to search for remains.

Destroyed cabin at Camp Mystic after flooding hits Texas.

Campers' belongings sit outside one of Camp Mystic's cabins near the Guadalupe River July 7, 2025, in Hunt, Texas, after a flash flood swept through the area. (Eli Hartman/AP Photo)

NASA SENDS SPECIALIZED AIRCRAFT, TECHNOLOGY TO AID TEXAS FLOOD SEARCH AND RECOVERY OPERATIONS

"Even though she was taken from us way too early, we thank God for the eight magical years we got to share with her," the Lytals wrote. "Our family wants to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. We are forever grateful for the men and women who are assisting in the Search and Rescue efforts."

At least 119 people died in the floods, and at least 176 people remain missing, according to officials.

Debris and damage inside of a cabin at Camp Mystic

Items are scattered inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas, July 5, 2025.  (REuters/Sergio Flores )

'WALL OF WATER': TEXAN RECOUNTS CATASTROPHIC MIDNIGHT FLOOD SURGE THAT SWEPT AWAY 27 GIRLS AT CAMP MYSTIC

In Kellyanne's honor, the family established the Kellyanne Elizabeth Lytal Memorial Foundation to give to charitable causes that were dear to her heart.

The fund is part of the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a tax-exempt organization.

The Lytal family asked for continued prayers for all the families affected by the tragedy.

