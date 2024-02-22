Texas deputy dies, another injured in crash while transporting an inmate, sheriff says

A Texas deputy, Charles Rivette, was killed in a vehicle crash while transporting an inmate.

The crash occurred in Centerville, which is located approximately 100 miles north of Houston.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into the accident.

A Texas deputy was killed in the crash of a vehicle while transporting an inmate, while another deputy and the inmate were injured, the sheriff said.

Deputy Charles Rivette died Wednesday night in Centerville, according to a statement from Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

A news conference with Henderson will be held on Thursday to discuss what happened.

Details of the extent of injuries to Deputy James Francis and the inmate were not immediately released, and authorities did not publicly identify the inmate.