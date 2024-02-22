Expand / Collapse search
Texas deputy dies, another injured in crash while transporting an inmate, sheriff says

The crash occurred in Centerville, approximately 100 miles north of Houston

Associated Press
Published
A Texas deputy was killed in the crash of a vehicle while transporting an inmate, while another deputy and the inmate were injured, the sheriff said.

Deputy Charles Rivette died Wednesday night in Centerville, according to a statement from Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

Centerville is located about 100 miles north of Houston.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Texas crime

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. (Fox News)

A news conference with Henderson will be held on Thursday to discuss what happened.

Details of the extent of injuries to Deputy James Francis and the inmate were not immediately released, and authorities did not publicly identify the inmate.