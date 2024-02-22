Texas deputy dies, another injured in crash while transporting an inmate, sheriff says

- A Texas deputy, Charles Rivette, was killed in a vehicle crash while transporting an inmate.
- The crash occurred in Centerville, which is located approximately 100 miles north of Houston.
- The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into the accident.
A Texas deputy was killed in the crash of a vehicle while transporting an inmate, while another deputy and the inmate were injured, the sheriff said.
Deputy Charles Rivette died Wednesday night in Centerville, according to a statement from Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.
Centerville is located about 100 miles north of Houston.
CAR CRASHES INTO TEXAS HOSPITAL'S EMERGENCY ROOM, 1 DEAD, 5 INJURED
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
A news conference with Henderson will be held on Thursday to discuss what happened.
TEXAS HEAD-ON CRASH INVOLVING HUMAN SMUGGLER EVADING AUTHORITIES KILLS 8, INCLUDING 2 AMERICANS, POLICE SAY
Details of the extent of injuries to Deputy James Francis and the inmate were not immediately released, and authorities did not publicly identify the inmate.