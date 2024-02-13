Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Austin

Car crashes into Texas hospital's emergency room, 1 dead, 5 injured

The person who died was the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the hospital

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
WATCH LIVE: Officials give update after car crashes into Texas emergency room Video

WATCH LIVE: Officials give update after car crashes into Texas emergency room

At least 10 people were injured when a car barreled into St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room.

One person is dead, and five people are injured after a sedan crashed into an Austin, Texas, hospital's emergency room.

According to a Facebook post from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), the incident happened on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that the driver of the sedan died in the crash.

ELDERLY NYC WOMAN STRUCK DEAD BY FALLING WINDOW FACADE WHILE SHOVELING SNOW

St. David's North Austin Medical Center

The car crashed into St. David's North Austin Medical Center on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. (Google Maps)

Hospital

Police responded after a car crashed into the emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas. (Courtesy of KTBC)

According to authorities, the vehicle barreled into St. David's North Austin Medical Center emergency room, leaving at least 10 people injured.

As of 9 p.m. EST, eight patients are awaiting transport to other area hospitals.

WATCH: 

Texas authorities respond to hospital crash that left multiple injured Video

Two children were taken to Dell Children's Hospital and two adults were taken to other hospitals, the agency said.

SOCCER PLAYER DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING DURING GAME

Another adult patient was transported in critical condition to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Police SUV

Police and SWAT members respond to the St. David's North Austin Medical Center emergency room after the crash. (Courtesy of KTBC)

The Austin Fire Department said a hazmat task force also responded to the crash.

In an updated statement, the Austin Police Department said the incident does not appear to be "intentional."

"There is no threat to the general public. Based off preliminary information and details gathered at this time, this incident does not appear to be an intentional act," the Austin Police Department said in an X post. "APD officers continue to assist our first responder partners, and the investigation is ongoing."

In a media briefing, the Austin Police Department said that vehicular homicide detectives are on the scene investigating what led up to the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.