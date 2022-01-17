Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Texas deputy dead after allegedly shooting herself after argument with firefighter boyfriend

HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder, 33, died at the hospital

A Harris County, Texas, sheriff's deputy who died after an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head has been identified.

"Our hearts are heavy and filled with sadness over the death of HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder, 33," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. "Please continue to keep the HCSO, the family and friends of Deputy Crowder in your prayers."

Houston firefighter says his deputy girlfriend shot herself in the head during an argument. 

Houston police say around 12:45 a.m. Monday Crowder and her boyfriend, a Houston firefighter, had an argument after leaving a restaurant in a pickup truck, FOX 26 reports. During the argument, Crowder ended up shot in the head. The boyfriend then drove to Fire Station 6 where authorities responded.

Crowder was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition, Sheriff Gonzalez said via Twitter.

Hours later, he also announced that she had died from her injuries. 

Houston police are investigating the incident and has not confirmed whether Crowder shot herself to FOX 26. The firefighter boyfriend has not been identified.

