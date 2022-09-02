Texas police catch an angry, ‘hissing’ alligator near an ATM

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Texas caught an angry alligator after it startled a woman who was using an ATM.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, 2022, the Lake Worth Police Department posted body cam footage on social media showing the moment officers caught the feisty 3.5-foot gator near a bank in Lake Worth, Texas.

In the video, one officer can be heard saying, "We’ve never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever."

TEXAS ALLIGATOR STUNS VIEWERS ON FACEBOOK WITH ITS STEALTHY, SLIPPERY MOVES

The alligator can be seen thrashing on the ground near the ATM after one officer gets his catchpole on it.

"Last night, our officers were dispatched to a wildlife call at a local ATM after a woman was startled after hearing a ‘hissing’ sound while withdrawing money," the police department wrote on Facebook.

"When officers arrived, they located a 3 1/2 foot alligator next to the ATM."

ALLIGATOR FOUND UNDER CAR IN TEXAS DESERT: ‘A RARE SIGHT’

Officers called the local Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden.

The warden was able to subdue the alligator and relocate it "to an appropriate habitat nearby," the Facebook post said.

The Lake Worth Police Department also reminded people that they should not handle wild animals on their own.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Leave that to the professionals," the police department's Facebook post said.

"If you see a dangerous animal outside their normal habitat or an animal in distress, please call us."

The Facebook post concluded by saying that "No animals or officers were hurt during this incident."