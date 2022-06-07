Expand / Collapse search
Texas Democrats Cisneros, Ramirez request recounts of razor-thin election results

Jessica Cisneros finished just 281 votes short of her opponent Henry Cuellar

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Progressive candidates in some of Texas's most prominent Democratic primaries are demanding recounts.

Jessica Cisneros announced Monday she is requesting a recount in her heated election against Rep. Henry Cuellar. Cisneros finished just 281 votes short of Cuellar, according to the Texas Tribune.

Ruben Ramirez, a candidate in another South Texas congressional race, announced his request for a recount the same day as Cisneros. Ramirez finished just 30 votes short of opponent Michelle Vallejo.

CUELLAR ACCUSES POLITICAL DIRECTOR FOR TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF WRONGFULLY ACCESSING PRIVATE VOTER DATABASE

Cuellar declared victory over Cisneros on election night. 

FILE PHOTO: Democrat Jessica Cisneros, who is campaigning for a House seat, speaks during her watch party in Laredo, Texas, March 3, 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Democrat Jessica Cisneros, who is campaigning for a House seat, speaks during her watch party in Laredo, Texas, March 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas/File Photo)

Despite acknowledging Cisneros' legal right to request a recount, Cuellar has flatly dismissed her efforts to contest the outcome of the election. Recounts will delay finalized results for several weeks as election officials re-examine and carefully tally ballots to ensure accuracy. 

Cisneros positioned her campaign as the more progressive alternative to Cuellar's moderate Democratic positions. Notably, Cuellar is a pro-life Democrat.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) poses for a photo in Laredo, Texas, U.S., October 9, 2019. Picture taken October 9, 2019.  REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) poses for a photo in Laredo, Texas, U.S., October 9, 2019. Picture taken October 9, 2019.  REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas/File Photo (REUTERS/Veronica Cardenas/File Photo)

Last September, the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act and Cuellar was the only Democrat who voted against it in a sign that the pro-life Democratic caucus is on the verge of extinction on the federal level. As a life-long Catholic, Cuellar said he's pro-life and won't support "extreme" positions like late-term or partial birth abortion.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com