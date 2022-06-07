Texas Democrats Cisneros, Ramirez request recounts of razor-thin election results

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive candidates in some of Texas's most prominent Democratic primaries are demanding recounts.

Jessica Cisneros announced Monday she is requesting a recount in her heated election against Rep. Henry Cuellar. Cisneros finished just 281 votes short of Cuellar, according to the Texas Tribune.

Ruben Ramirez, a candidate in another South Texas congressional race, announced his request for a recount the same day as Cisneros. Ramirez finished just 30 votes short of opponent Michelle Vallejo.

Cuellar declared victory over Cisneros on election night.

Despite acknowledging Cisneros' legal right to request a recount, Cuellar has flatly dismissed her efforts to contest the outcome of the election. Recounts will delay finalized results for several weeks as election officials re-examine and carefully tally ballots to ensure accuracy.

Cisneros positioned her campaign as the more progressive alternative to Cuellar's moderate Democratic positions. Notably, Cuellar is a pro-life Democrat.

Last September, the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act and Cuellar was the only Democrat who voted against it in a sign that the pro-life Democratic caucus is on the verge of extinction on the federal level. As a life-long Catholic, Cuellar said he's pro-life and won't support "extreme" positions like late-term or partial birth abortion.