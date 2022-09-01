Texas Democratic Party distances itself from armed Antifa at 'kid-friendly' drag show, blames Cruz, Abbott

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Texas Democratic Party distanced itself from the actions of masked, openly armed Antifa protesters at last weekend's "kid-friendly" drag brunch in Texas, instead blaming the incident on Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and other "extremist Republicans."

"We have no association of any kind with groups or individuals who create intimidating, threatening, or violent environments — especially around our children, and we condemn acts of violence and intimidation of any kind," Texas Democratic Party spokesperson Ike Hajinazarian told Fox News Digital.

"That said, extremist Republicans like Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz bear the weight of creating an atmosphere where LGBT-related events have become lightning rods for violence and magnets for extremists of all ideological stripes," the spokesperson continued.

"This latest flashpoint is the obvious consequence of constantly demonizing queer and LGBT Texans for political points. Their absurd, endless culture wars — which they shamelessly use just to gin up their far-right base — have begun translating to real-world violence, and it needs to stop before more people are hurt or killed," he added.

CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP SILENT ON PRESENCE OF OPENLY ARMED ANTIFA AT ‘KID-FRIENDLY’ DRAG SHOW

Approximately 20 children reportedly attended the Sunday event at Anderson Distillery & Grill in Roanoke, Texas, where drag queens performed and collected dollar bills, according to footage of the event obtained by journalist Tayler Hansen.

About 30 black-clad, masked members of Antifa were reportedly staked out around the distillery and at the nearby parking garage during the show. The group showed up to counter protest another group that was protesting the sexualization of Texas children.

Neither Cruz nor Abbott responded to a request from comment from Fox News Digital by press time.