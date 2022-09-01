Congressional Democratic leadership silent on presence of openly armed Antifa at 'kid-friendly' drag show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic leadership in Congress did not return requests for comment from Fox News Digital regarding the presence of Antifa protesters brandishing rifles at a "drag brunch" in Texas that was open to children last weekend.

Approximately 20 children reportedly attended the Sunday event at Anderson Distillery & Grill in Roanoke, Texas, where drag queens performed and collected dollar bills, according to footage of the event obtained by journalist Tayler Hansen.

Approximately 30 black-clad, masked members of Antifa were reportedly staked out around the distillery and at the nearby parking garage during the show. The group showed up to counter protest another group that was protesting the sexualization of Texas children.

Fox News Digital did not receive a response after reaching out to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to ask whether they would be calling for an investigation into the incident with Antifa, given the group's history of violence.

TEXAS LAWMAKER ON ARMED ANTIFA MEMBERS SHOWING UP AT ‘KID-FRIENDLY’ DRAG SHOW: ‘THEY WANT TO INTIMIDATE’

The FBI referred Fox News Digital to the Roanoke Police Department, which confirmed that when officers learned of potential protests and counter protests at the distillery, they developed an operational plan that included additional manpower, resources and mutual aid.

MASKED ANTIFA PROTESTERS SHOW UP BRANDISHING WEAPONS AT TEXAS ‘DRAG BRUNCH’ WITH KIDS

"During the event we witnessed groups carrying long rifles who indicated they were there in support of the private business. There were no firearm related incidents with any of these individuals, and no witnessed violations of Texas open carry laws," a spokesperson for the Roanoke Police said.

The spokesperson also noted that the department received social media complaints regarding potential minors consuming alcohol at the event, which they turned over to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission (TABC).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for TABC confirmed that the agency was investigating such reports, but told Fox News Digital that it had no findings to report presently.