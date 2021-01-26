Texas dad fatally shot when confronting daughter’s cyberbully, family says

A Texas dad was fatally shot when he went to confront the parents of a teen who had been cyberbullying his daughter, his family said.

Brandon Curtis, 35, of Houston had hoped to put an end to the harassing messages that a boy had been sending his 15-year-old daughter for nine months, news station KTRK reported.

"When he left from here, my husband went to go resolve the issue. He wanted to go speak to the parent," Curtis’ wife, Shantal Harris, told the news station.

Curtis had spoken to the boy’s father before, but he went over with his daughter and son to address the issue again Friday evening at the home in the Humble area.

While outside the residence, the confrontation escalated to violence, KTRK reported.

INDIANAPOLIS 'MASS MURDER' LEAVES 6 DEAD, INCLUDING PREGNANT WOMAN, UNBORN BABY

A 20-year-old man told police that Curtis hit his younger brother, the outlet reported.

He claimed he then pulled out a gun to defend the teen boy and shot Curtis, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported.

But Curtis’ family strongly denies that he would have become physical with the boy.

"My brother would never put a hand on a child," Curtis’ sister, Jeran Perkins, told the news station. "We want justice."

Curtis’ wife also denied that he would have become violent.

"I know my husband. My husband is not like that," she said, adding, "For them to claim self-defense, it’s sickening."

No charges have been filed against the shooter.

The case will be referred to a grand jury when the investigation is complete, the Laredo Morning Times reported.