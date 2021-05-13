Texas constable shot multiple times during chase of two suspects, report says

A Texas constable was shot multiple times Thursday while chasing two suspects, according to local reports.

The incident began when Dallas police officers were tracking an aggravated assault suspect in Ellis County, FOX affiliate KWKT-TV reported

Hill County Precinct Four Constable Kevin Cordell was shot during the chase, according to the report. His injuries are not life-threatening and he was being treated at a hospital, the news outlet said.

The pursuit was initiated when the suspects were reportedly headed toward Dallas. As law enforcement officers disabled the vehicle, gunfire was exchanged and the chase ended in the suburb of Alvarado, KXXV-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were in custody, reports said.

Fox News has reached out to the constable's office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is leading the investigation, according to a Dallas police spokesperson.