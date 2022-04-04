Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Texas constable arming deputies with rifles amid violence uptick; cites ‘failed policies’ of justice system

One Precinct 4 Constable was killed in 2021 by a gunman with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A constable in Harris County, Texas constable said his deputies will be getting more AR-15 rifles to better protect the communities they serve amid a rise in crime in the region and the killing of a deputy last year, authorities said. 

In a Sunday Facebook post, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman placed the blame for the uptick in gun violence on the local criminal justice system.

"Harris County has become the county of little or no consequence when it comes to committing violent crimes against citizens or attacking law enforcement," he said. "The current policies implement[ed] by some Judges has emboldened suspected criminals to go right back out and commit more crimes."

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT PUMMELING DOG ON VIDEO

  • Harris County constable deputies are getting AR-15 rifles
    Image 1 of 3

    Mark Herman, the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, said deputies are training with AR-15 rifles amid an increase in crime in the Houston-area.  (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

  • Harris County constable deputies are getting AR-15 rifles
    Image 2 of 3

    A Harris County constable deputy training with an AR-15 rifle. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

  • Harris County constable deputies are training with AR-15 rifles.
    Image 3 of 3

    Harris County constable deputies training with AR-15 rifles.  (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

The deputy constables assigned the rifles have been trained and certified to carry the weapons, Herman said. The weapons cost about $1,000 each in taxpayer funds. 

When asked by a commenter why the weapons are necessary, Herman replied: "Our deputy Atkins was murdered with one. The criminals have them so will we."

Pct. 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed in an October 2021 ambush attack while working an off-duty job. Two other deputies – 28-year-old Darryl Garrett and 26-year-old Juqaim Barthen – were wounded in the shooting. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They were all working security at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge when they were alerted about a possible robbery. When they tried to intervene, the gunman allegedly opened fire from behind with an AR-15 rifle. 

The suspect, Eddie Alberto Miller, has been charged with capital murder. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money